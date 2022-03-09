Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Putting People First in New Partnership with Curam Domi

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have arguably been the busiest over the winter break when it comes to announcing brand-new partnerships, they aren’t done yet! The Swiss-based team announced a new partnership on Tuesday with Belgium-based resilience centre, Curam Domi.

Curam Domi offer a safe and secure healing environment for training, rehabilitation and prevention. The Private company aim to get clients back into perfect shape, providing an optimum quality of life in all daily activities.

A key aspect to all that Curam Domi offer is sensory experiences, these experiences use a combination of value-based measurements, safety, serious gaming, virtual reality but without forgoing the human approach.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN recognises how important healing is as well as putting people first, he is excited to discover more about the work Curam Domi do, during their partnership.

“We are a team and we take part in a team sport: the value of the individual is paramount for our activities and it is something in which we have invested confidently in recent years. Curam Domi shares our values and principles, putting the person first and developing a human-centric, holistic approach to healing. We are looking forward to discovering more about this approach with them during our partnership.”

Cindy Jonckman, Founder and Director of Curam Domi is very proud to be a partner of Alfa Romeo, especially with both companies having the same vision and approach.

“We are so proud to be a partner of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; because we have the same vision and the same approach. Both are engineered with passion with a focus on experience, innovation and prevention. From now on, we are together on the road to perform the best results.”

Share
437 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alessandro Alunni Bravi Appointed as Sauber Group Managing Director

By
1 Mins read
Sauber Group have appointed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as their new Managing Director, effective as of March 1st.
Formula 1Formula 3W Series

Chadwick Needs to Race in Formula 3 ‘At Some Point’ to Keep F1 Dreams Alive - Capito

By
1 Mins read
Jamie Chadwick will eventually need to step up to race in Formula 3 and Formula 2 if she has ambitions to become a Formula 1 driver, according to Jost Capito.
Formula 1

‘Intense Criticism’ Made Decision to Split with Mazepin/Uralkali Inevitable – Gene Haas

By
1 Mins read
Gene Haas says criticism over Haas’ relationship with Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali made it ‘inevitable’ that both would leave the team prior to the start of the 2022 F1 season.