Alfa Romeo Putting People First in New Partnership with Curam Domi

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have arguably been the busiest over the winter break when it comes to announcing brand-new partnerships, they aren’t done yet! The Swiss-based team announced a new partnership on Tuesday with Belgium-based resilience centre, Curam Domi.

Curam Domi offer a safe and secure healing environment for training, rehabilitation and prevention. The Private company aim to get clients back into perfect shape, providing an optimum quality of life in all daily activities.

A key aspect to all that Curam Domi offer is sensory experiences, these experiences use a combination of value-based measurements, safety, serious gaming, virtual reality but without forgoing the human approach.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN recognises how important healing is as well as putting people first, he is excited to discover more about the work Curam Domi do, during their partnership.

“We are a team and we take part in a team sport: the value of the individual is paramount for our activities and it is something in which we have invested confidently in recent years. Curam Domi shares our values and principles, putting the person first and developing a human-centric, holistic approach to healing. We are looking forward to discovering more about this approach with them during our partnership.”

Cindy Jonckman, Founder and Director of Curam Domi is very proud to be a partner of Alfa Romeo, especially with both companies having the same vision and approach.

“We are so proud to be a partner of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; because we have the same vision and the same approach. Both are engineered with passion with a focus on experience, innovation and prevention. From now on, we are together on the road to perform the best results.”