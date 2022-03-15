Alfa Romeo to Hear Sound Clearer in New Partnership with Nocs

With the Formula 1 season opener just a matter of days away, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced a brand-new partnership with Swedish audio product company Nocs.

The Swedish company will supply Alfa Romeo with high-quality, professional devices developed for the cleanest sound in the world. Nocs is a brand devoted to professional DJs and serious music-lovers. Nocs specialises in creating exceptionally well-crafted earphones, headphones and speakers to produce the best possible sound in all settings. With a proven track record working with musicians, DJs and other artists, they bring together the art of music with the precision of technology.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, is very happy to welcome Nocs onboard, Vasseur is impressed by Nocs attitude to always strive for the very best.

“We are delighted to welcome Nocs to the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN family. Their work reflects very much what we do within our company – we are driven by passion towards technological excellence. Nocs’s refusal to settle for ‘good enough’, always pushing for refinement and a better product, is at the soul of what we do in Formula One and we are looking forward to exploring ways for our companies to work together.”

Daniel Alm, CEO and Founder of Nocs, is over the moon that his company is going to be partnering up with Alfa Romeo, especially as he himself is a huge fan of Formula 1.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to gain invaluable feedback within the Formula One space. I watched a live race in Monaco in my twenties and, ever since, I’ve been fascinated with the sport and overwhelmed with respect for what these teams accomplish. Being there live is an unbeatable feeling that everyone should experience.

“Every element is so specialized, from the timing to the equipment, and we have so much to learn from this unique, demanding environment. We look forward to applying what we learn from the collaboration to continue to elevate the Nocs earbud experience.”