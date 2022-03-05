Alfa Romeo Unveil Partnership with Global Production Leader Camozzi Group

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN announced yet another new partnership last Monday, this time with Global Production Leader Camozzi Group. Camozzi Group are the global leader in the production of components and systems for high-tech industrial automation, adding yet further expertise to the rapidly expanding Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

Camozzi Group have enjoyed plenty of success within Formula 1, the Italian company are experts in a variety of fields, which Alfa Romeo will certainly be hoping to make the most of. These areas include, additive manufacturing, mechatronics and production process modelling.

The partnership agreement also includes a brilliant new talent and knowledge exchange programme, through the creation of a joint development lab involving the Camozzi Research Centre in Milan, Italy, and the Sauber Technologies headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Camozzi branding will be featured on the sidepod air inlets on the team’s C42 cars and also inside the garage.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN believes the Camozzi Group are perfect for the team.

“The Camozzi Group is a natural fit for us: they have a long history of excellence in Formula One and they understand our requirements and need for precision and excellence. In addition, there are many potential crossovers between their work and that of Sauber Technologies, a company within the Sauber Group. These synergies are what the joint projects we are going to carry out with the Camozzi Group will be about, as well as promoting a new generation of talented engineers and researchers.”

Lodovico Camozzi, President and CEO of Camozzi Group is excited to not only work with the F1 Team itself but also Sauber Technologies, Camozzi can’t wait for the pair’s journey to begin!

“The Camozzi Group loves rising to the technological challenges of achieving excellence, and Formula One is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase our technically advanced products to the world. The thought of becoming a partner with the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is extremely attractive not only because of the racing aspects but also because of Sauber Technologies’ commitment to innovation and its application throughout the business world. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to race with them and develop new projects together.”