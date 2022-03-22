Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur “Coming home with two cars in the points is the perfect way to start the season.”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team opened their 2022 campaign at the Bahrain Grand Prix with an impressive performance that delivered the team a double points finish, with Valtteri Bottas finishing in sixth place ahead of team-mate and the only rookie this season Zhou Guanyu, who finished tenth in his first ever F1 race.

Both drivers had a difficult start to the race but managed to comeback with an attacking performance from the team and converting pace into points. Alfa Romeo acquired a total of nine points and currently sit in fourth place in the Constructors Championship and are ready to continue their great start to the new F1 season.

Alfa Romeo’s Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur talked about how happy he was with the performances of both drivers and how competitive their car can be this season as they prepare for next week’s Jeddah Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

“Coming home with two cars in the points in the first race is the perfect way to start the season. The team has demonstrated skill but also resilience as we came back from a poor start, but stuck to our plan and made a lot of progress through the field.

“In a sense, this is an even more promising sign as we were able to mount a comeback, which means our car is genuinely competitive. We are aware the season ahead is going to be a long one and that our rivals will challenge us already next week, but we have a very good result on day one and that’s a big boost for everyone at the team.

“In particular, I am very happy for both Valtteri and Zhou: to have such a result on their first race with the team is the best way to start our relationship. We will aim to build on this night as we keep developing our car and keep fighting at this level.”