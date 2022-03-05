Alonso Co-Founds new Agency – A14 Management – to Benefit Young Drivers

Fernando Alonso’s latest venture in motorsport has seen him co-found a new management agency, which will aid young drivers as they make their way through the junior formulae.

The veteran Spaniard, who will race for the BWT Alpine F1 Team in 2022 after returning to Formula 1 with the team last year after a two-year hiatus, has set up the agency – called A14 Management – alongside his owner manager Alberto Albilares as well as Albert Resclosa Coll, who he has previous links with back in his karting days in the 1990s.

French driver Clément Novalak, who will race with MP Motorsport in FIA Formula 2 in 2022, and Bulgarian teenager Nikola Tsolov, who will compete in Spanish Formula 4, are A14 Management’s first acquisitions. Novalak’s appointment comes as little surprise as he was already under the management of Coll prior to the formation of the agency.

The agencies aim is to help young drivers progress through from karting into single seater racing, aiding their development and maximising their potential.

“A14 Management was born with the illusion of instilling what the sport has taught us in young drivers,” reads the statement on A14 Management’s home page.

“The two-time F1 World Champion, two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Fernando Alonso Díaz launches, together with his trusted team, A14 Management.

“Born with the intention of selecting a small group of drivers from the world of Karting, the cradle of this sport, and ingraining them with the indispensable values needed in order to achieve their goals such as; physical training, advice on decision making and economy management among others with the purpose of maximizing the potential of each athlete.

“Most importantly, we’ve learned this from our own experience.”

Alonso is also part owner of FA Racing, which currently races in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series.