Alpine Academy introduces Affiliate programme and Abbi Pulling as the academy’s first ever female driver

Alpine Academy unveiled their new Alpine Affiliate programme with the aim to bring young drivers into their ranks and give them the support necessary to help them advance their careers in motorsport.

“We are very excited to announce our Alpine Affiliates programme which will work alongside the Academy from this year. The programme will help provide young racing drivers across the world with crucial support, career advice and training,” Alpine Academy Director Mia Sharizman said.

The programme will be led by Sharizman and Director of Expansion Projects Davide Brivio, and will give Affiliates access to resources available at Alpine Academy’s Enstone headquarters. Young drivers within the programme will receive professional guidance in many aspects, including training, mentoring, PR training and more.

Abbi Pulling will represent the Affiliate programme as the first ever female driver in the Alpine Academy. Pulling, a multiple-podium finisher in FIA British Formula 4, will continue her journey in W-series as she seeks to contend in the battle for the championship in 2022 after finishing seventh in the 2021 season.

Hadrien David, who holds the record for youngest ever FIA Formula 4 champion, will be joining the programme as he is set to compete in his second season of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with R-ace GP. Beginning his venture into open-wheel racing this year in FIA Spanish Formula 4 with Campos Racing, Nikola Tsolov joins the Alpine Affiliates as well, after much success in karting. The Bulgarian driver is managed by BWT Alpine F1 Team Driver and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

Kean Nakamura, FIA Karting World Champion in the OK-Junior category, and Matheus Ferreira round out Alpine’s Affiliate group. The 14-year-old kart racers will be competing with Kart Republic in the OK Karting series.

Sharizman said, “We have five young drivers entering the programme this year as we welcome Abbi, Hadrien, Nikola, Kean and Matheus into our team. Longer term we envisage the Alpine Affiliate programme acting as a feeder for our Academy, as we strive to continue recruiting the most talented young drivers across the globe to future proof Alpine’s success in motor racing.”