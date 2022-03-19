Formula 1

Alpine’s Alan Permane: “It’s been a sensible and steady Practice day for us”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alan Permane says it was a ‘sensible and steady’ Friday for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, with the only real setback being the loose sidepod on Esteban Ocon’s car earlier during first practice.

Fernando Alonso showed a good turn of pace to place inside the top ten in both sessions, the Spaniard ending the evening session fifth fastest, while Ocon ended both sessions with the twelfth quickest time.

Permane, the Sporting Director at Alpine, said the team had identified the cause of the failure of Ocon’s left-side sidepod and are not expecting any more issues with them going forward, and the rest of the weekend will be about helping both drivers find more traction and some additional balance around the low-speed sections of the Bahrain International Circuit.

“It’s been a sensible and steady Practice day for us in Bahrain,” said Permane. “It’s good to be back at a Grand Prix weekend preparing to race and nice to be back in the routine.

“Conditions here are a little different to testing last week. It’s cooler and it seems that the tyres are behaving themselves better. Today, we ran the Softs and Mediums, working through some balance and set-up options in FP1 and then focusing on tyre work in FP2.

“Other than the loose sidepod on Esteban’s car, which we’ve identified and rectified to avoid a repeat, we’ve not had any problems with the cars.

“Of course, we have some work to do such as improving traction and some low-speed balance but, in general, both drivers are happy and are looking forward to taking on the rest of the weekend.”

Share
12583 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “There are many questions left for us to answer tomorrow”

By
2 Mins read
Fernando Alonso was pleased with Alpine’s pace during the first practice day of the 2022 season as he placed inside the top eight in both sessions on Friday.
Formula 1

Mercedes’ Shovlin Expecting 'Tough' Bahrain Grand Prix Weekend: “We need to focus on damage limitation”

By
1 Mins read
Andrew Shovlin says Mercedes are still struggling with porpoising in Bahrain, so this weekend will likely be all about damage limitation until they are able to get on top of the problem.
Formula 1

George Russell: “It's all about lap time and we're certainly not where we want to be”

By
2 Mins read
Neither George Russell nor Lewis Hamilton feel Mercedes are currently in the fight for the race win this weekend in Bahrain, but they both have trust in the team that they can turn around their fortunes.