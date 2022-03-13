Aston Martin Complete Pre-Season Programmes as Planned

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team enjoyed their most successful day of the Official Pre-Season Test at the Bahrain International Circuit, on the final day of running.

Both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll had a final chance behind the wheel of the AMR22 on the last day of pre-season, with the pair completing a joint total of 134 laps as the test drew to a close. The final day saw the team complete their most mileage over a single day, it meant that across the entire test Aston Martin completed 352 laps.

The running order is difficult to predict due to how different the cars are this season, it does appear though that Aston Martin are towards the bottom of the midfield, based purely on their overall pre-season performance.

Mike Krack, Aston Martin Team Principal, does believe that it’s been a good test for the team, the new Team Principal is also looking forward to building a relationship with the famous outfit.

“It has been a positive test for us with only a few minor disruptions, which is to be expected in testing. We were able to achieve significant mileage, as well as complete some representative running in dusk conditions, which will prove beneficial for next weekend’s Grand Prix. The Bahrain circuit gives the car a good workout because the temperatures are high and the degradation of the track stresses the tyres, too.

“We were also able to work through the programme as planned, including the trial of new parts and the evaluation of balance and set-up, which is exactly why we go testing. It has also been great to be trackside with the team for the first time to understand how everything operates. I am looking forward to building that relationship through the season ahead. With such a big regulation change, it is going to be a very exciting challenge to keep improving the AMR22, and it is one that we are all relishing.”