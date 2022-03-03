Aston Martin continue supplying Formula 1 with safety, medical cars in 2022

Aston Martin support cars will be returning for 12 Formula 1 races this year, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix. Specialized versions of Aston Martin’s Vantage and DBX will fill the role of the safety and medical cars, respectively.

Both cars will be running in the brand’s 2022 Aston Martin Racing Green, corresponding with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One’s 2022 car, AMR22. Influenced by Vantages in GT racing, Aston Martin’s safety car is uniquely adapted for use alongside F1 cars and will continue to be driven by Bernd Mayländer. FIA Medical Rescue Coordinator Ian Roberts’ DBX will be equipped with all the necessary features to respond to accidents quickly and effectively, reaching a top speed of 181 mph and 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.

CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda Tobias Moers said, “It is a continuing source of pride for myself and the whole company to see our cars playing a crucial role in Formula 1. Vantage and DBX will feature at 12 Grand Prix this year and, as much as I hope they won’t be called upon too often in the races, I think we all know they will be busy again as F1 enters this new era. We’re excited to be part of the show!”