Bastian Buus joins BWT Lechner Racing for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Upcoming Danish star Bastian Buus will join the BWT Lechner Racing squad for the upcoming Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season, joining the previously announced Dylan Pereira and Harry King.

Despite only being 18, Buus has already tasted success in sports car racing; in 2020 he won the GT4 Pro-Am European Championship, “It’s really hard to take this all in now. It’s been two years since I switched from a kart to a race car, and while we’ve had big ambitions from the word go, I haven’t had the imagination to think it was possible to get this far in such a short time”, said Buus.

Credit: BWT Lechner Racing

Buus already has his eyes on a championship title for 2022, “Being able to work with a team like BWT Lechner Racing is a dream come true for me. I will get the opportunity to learn a lot from some hugely fast drivers and a fantastically skilled crew. And I’m going to need that because my goal is to secure the Porsche Mobil 1 Rookie Championship. I am really looking forward to getting started working with the team and I am 110 percent motivated to deliver a perfect job from my side.”

The Dane’s ambitions don’t stop at the Rookie title, “One of my overall goals, for the time being, is to be selected for the Porsche Motorsport shootout to become an official Porsche Junior driver. BWT Lechner Racing will be the perfect team to give me the chance to prove my talent and be recognized.

“A big thank you to Robert and Walter Lechner, who are themselves former racing drivers and who have chosen to believe in my performance and give me a chance this season. Also thanks to BWT and my sponsorship network, Flatout Club, which has helped to enable me to enter into the agreement – without them all this would not have been possible.”

Credit: BWT Lechner Racing

BWT Lechner Racing Team Principal Robert Lechner added. “I have watched Bastian, especially in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland, where he was runner-up in the Junior Championship in 2021. He is a huge talent with a lot of speed and impressive overtaking abilities. I remember that last summer I congratulated him on Instagram after a great move in a race, that´s how our contact began.

“At only 18 years old, he definitely has a great potential to develop into an absolute top contender in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. I am sure that with our experience and the support we can give him as a team, we will all help him to follow his road to the top.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit