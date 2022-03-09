Bill Auberlen set for race 500 with BMW

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Bill Auberlen will make his five-hundredth race start in a BMW next weekend at the 70th Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The American driver first signed with BMW in 1996, and since then has taken 45 Pole positions and 64 victories in BMW machinery over the last 25 years.

The 53-year-old is also set to be inducted in to the Motorsports Walk of Fame on 7 April, the day before the practice begins at the Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend.

“When I look back on 500 races with BMW, I am humbled and proud,” said Auberlen. “When I look to what the next seasons may bring, I say bring on race number 600! It feels appropriate that my 500th for BMW comes at Sebring as the 12 Hour is a special race for me.

Credit: BMW Motorsport

“In 1985, I was the truck driver and crew for my father’s win there. Ten years later I scored my first win at the 12 Hour. My induction to the Motorsports Walk of Fame in Long Beach feels almost surreal. It’s kind of a “local kid makes good” thing and I am truly honoured.”

Auberlen has an impressive racing CV, GT class winner in 2013 and 2015 with a total of nine top-five finishes in 14 starts dating back to 1990. He has also taken two class victories at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and finished in the top five twice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This season Auberlen returns to the #96 BMW M4 GT3 for Turner Motorsport in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with the season getting underway next weekend (16-19 March) at Sebring International Raceway.