Brundle to Miss Sebring after Positive Covid Test

#34 Inter Europol Competition LMP2 car on track at Sebring International Raceway
Credit: Inter Europol Competition

Alex Brundle will not take part in this weekend’s opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship after he tested positive for Covid.

The Brit, due to race in the #34 Inter Europol Competition, will be replaced by the team’s European Le Mans Series driver Fabio Scherer who will race alongside Brundle’s team mates Esteban Gutierrez and Jakub Smiechowski.

Scherer is on hand for the team as he is in America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 12 Hours of Sebring, that will take place on Sunday, racing with High Class Racing.

“We are very sorry for Alex,” said team principal Sascha Fassbender. “He felt unwell yesterday and to make sure, he took a test and it was positive. We will miss his input and his speed. Hope he feels better quickly.

“But as luck wants it, Fabio Scherer, who joins us in the ELMS in the LMP2, will now do double duty this weekend as was in Sebring anyway.”

526 posts

About author
The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional, Alice is a freelance digital communications manager, video editor and graphic designer at OrbitSphere. She also runs and manages her own YouTube channel - Circuit The World - with videos on gaming, travel, motorsports and reviews.
Articles
