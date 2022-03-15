Brundle to Miss Sebring after Positive Covid Test

Alex Brundle will not take part in this weekend’s opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship after he tested positive for Covid.

The Brit, due to race in the #34 Inter Europol Competition, will be replaced by the team’s European Le Mans Series driver Fabio Scherer who will race alongside Brundle’s team mates Esteban Gutierrez and Jakub Smiechowski.

Scherer is on hand for the team as he is in America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 12 Hours of Sebring, that will take place on Sunday, racing with High Class Racing.

“We are very sorry for Alex,” said team principal Sascha Fassbender. “He felt unwell yesterday and to make sure, he took a test and it was positive. We will miss his input and his speed. Hope he feels better quickly.

“But as luck wants it, Fabio Scherer, who joins us in the ELMS in the LMP2, will now do double duty this weekend as was in Sebring anyway.”