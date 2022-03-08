Chadwick Needs to Race in Formula 3 ‘At Some Point’ to Keep F1 Dreams Alive – Capito

Jost Capito, the Team Principal of Williams Racing, says Jamie Chadwick will need to make the step up to FIA Formula 3 ‘at some point’ if she still has Formula 1 as her ultimate career goal.

Chadwick recently confirmed that she would remain in W Series for the 2022 season to defend her title with Caitlyn Jenner’s eponymous team, with the British racer citing financial restrictions prevented her from making the step up that she was hoping for.

“I think the most important factor is the funding and to be quite honest, we were not able to raise the necessary funds in the short time that we had,” said Chadwick on social media.

The twenty-three-year-old remains a part of Williams Development Driver line-up for this year, and whilst supporting her decision to remain in W Series for a third year, Capito says it is imperative that the British racer does make the step up if her ambitions to race in Formula 1 are genuine.

He insists to reach Formula 1, Chadwick will need to race in Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2, and it will be important for her to make that jump sooner rather than later in order to have a chance to become the first female Formula 1 driver to race in the sport since Lella Lombardi back in 1976, and the first female to attempt to qualify for a race since Giovanna Amati in 1992.

“It’s up to her how she develops her career. We support her path,” Capito is quoted as saying by Motorsport-Total.com. “I think she had a few options and if she wants to continue racing in the W Series, that’s her choice.

“If you still have Formula 1 as your goal, then you have to go through Formula 3 and Formula 2 at some point.”

As it stands, Williams’ young driver line-up for 2022 consists of Chadwick alongside Roy Nissany, Jack Aitken, Logan Sargeant, Zak O’Sullivan and Ollie Gray, the latter only announced earlier this week.