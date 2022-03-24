Ginetta GT Academy champion Trice lines up on Porsche Sprint Challenge GB grid for 2022

The 2021 Ginetta GT Academy champion, Toby Trice, will join the grid for the 2022 Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB championship as he looks to continue his journey up the sports car ladder.

Trice took eight victories from twelve races over the course of the 2021 Ginetta season, leading him to the GTA class title with SVG Motorsports. In addition to the wins he collected a further two podium finishes, five pole positions and eight fastest laps.

“I’m so excited that we are joining the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge,” said Trice as he talked about his move away from Ginetta’s. “It’s been a bit of a dream of mine to be associated with Porsche because of the prestige of the brand, and how the TTR brand aligns itself with Porshce’s own values.

“To be driving a Porsche seems like a huge pinch yourself moment. When I started out in rental karts at Buckmore Park, that was obviously a lot of fun, but I never ever imagined that I’d be strapping myself into a Cayman GT4 Clubsport. It’s so exciting!”

“I’m hugely proud of this moment and proud of all of the people that have helped me get to this point, and a huge thank you to everyone.

The move up to Sprint Challenge GB will see Trice get to grips with a new car, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, moving up from 270 bhp of the Ginetta G56 GTA, to the 420 bhp of the Porsche, along with new tyres and a mid-engined car.

“I’m looking forward to tackling the championship. I think it’s going to be an interesting challenge. I’ve got to learn using slick tyres, three new circuits and a mid-engined rear wheel drive car, which is obviously going to take some adapting to. I think it’s going to be a really exciting challenge and I really can’t wait to see exactly where I line up on the grid.

“I’d love to be fighting at the front end for the championship and I think I’ve got what it takes to do that, so watch this space! I’m going to be putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to be as high up the grid as possible and I’d love to be in contention with the top guys in the Pro class at the end of the year.”

