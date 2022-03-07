F1 Manager 2022 set for Summer release

Cambridge-base Frontier Developments plc have unveiled their latest title as they enter in to the annual sports license genre with F1 Manager 2022, set to be released in the summer.

The company was founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game and has an impressive portfolio to its name, including Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution 1 & 2 and Planet Zoo.

F1 Manager 2022 will launch in summer 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation® 5, Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, Steam and the Epic Store, giving Formula 1 fans the chance to harness their inner Toto, and lead their drivers, engineers and fans to glory in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship and FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship.

Credit: Frontier Developments

Ross Brawn, Managing Director – Motorsports, Formula 1, said, “It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life. I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it’s certainly rewarding.

“The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves. I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans.”

Players will need to control every aspect of leading a team to victory, upgrading cars and race facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, balancing budgets and driver demands, all before the race weekend starts. Once the race starts, players will take their position on the pit wall, making decisions on race strategy, hoping to lead their team to victory.

Game Director Andy Fletcher, said, “There’s never been a better time to be a Formula 1 fan, and we’re excited to deliver a new way for F1 fans to immerse themselves in the biggest racing spectacle in the world. F1 Manager 2022 will deliver an experience for both new and long-term fans that is as authentic as it is exciting. Our commitment to the ever-changing world of Formula 1 will build a strong foundation for a long and special series that will evolve over time.”

Frontier CEO and founder, David Braben, added, “We are delighted to partner with the great team at Formula 1. We’ve been working closely with them to deliver a truly authentic experience, and they have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do this. We feel this is the start of something special – we’re looking forward to bringing F1 Manager 2022 to players in summer 2022.”