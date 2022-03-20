Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto: “I have to admit it was an emotional moment” after Ferrari 1-2

It was a season-opener full of magic for Scuderia Ferrari, after Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr secured a famous 1-2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari’s first 1-2 since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix!

Ferrari are a serious title contender this season, after an unbelievable performance at the Bahrain International Circuit where the F1-75 proved it could handle it with the very best on the grid. Leclerc who started on pole, dominated virtually the entire race, apart from having a brilliant battle with Max Verstappen after each drivers opening pit-stop.

Verstappen went for the undercut and almost made it work, had it not been for a brilliant defensive and attacking masterclass by the Ferrari driver. Other than that it was a comfortable third career victory for Leclerc. The Monegasque driver didn’t even have to worry about Verstappen when the race’s late Safety Car peeled away, after the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver suffered multiple sudden race-ending reliability issues. The Safety Car was brought out after Pierre Gasly came to a halt.

This in itself allowed Leclerc an easy drive to victory and allowed Sainz Jr, who ran almost the entire race in third, an easy route up to second place. Leclerc’s victory took Ferrari’s tally up to 239, with Sainz Jr’s second place making it 85, 1-2 finishes for the famous team.

Ferrari Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, was incredibly emotional after the race, Binotto went up onto the podium himself to collect the Constructors’ Trophy.

“I am very happy with this result, as our race today shows how well this team has worked over the past two years in Maranello. Personally, I have always had faith in them. They have worked as a united group and reacted to the difficulties we encountered. It’s nice to see we are once again battling for first place, which is our goal for this season.

“To win in Formula 1, you have to do everything perfectly and today we did just that and that goes for everyone, the drivers, the F1-75, the engineers with the strategy and the mechanics,who were impeccable at the pit stops. Seeing the way the team was able to make the most of every opportunity fills me with pride.



“Tonight, I wanted to go up on the podium to collect the Constructors’ trophy because I felt it was the best way to represent the whole team, back home and here in Bahrain. I have to admit it was an emotional moment. I am also thinking of the fans who have always supported us, even when things were a bit tricky and I admit I can’t wait to get to Imola to race in front of them.