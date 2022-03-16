Four BMW M4 GT3 Entries for Twelve Hours of Sebring

The 70th running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring will feature three BMW M Motorsports teams and four M4 GT3s as well as Bill Auberlen’s 500th race with BMW.

BMW M Team RLL will field two cars in GTD Pro while Turner Motorsports and Paul Miller Racing will field one car each in the GTD class.

The #24 RLL Motul M4 will feature Philipp Eng, Marco Whittman, and Nick Yelloly while the #25 RLL Motul M4 will be driven by John Edwards, Connor De Phillippi, and Augusto Farfus at Sebring. Bobby Rahal’s RLL team has a successful past at Sebring with GTLM class wins in 2011 and 2012 and claiming the first pole position and podium for the BMW M8 GTE in 2018.

Whittman, Yelloly, and Eng Credit: BMW M Motorsport

“Over the years we have seen good success at Sebring. We have had two GTLM victories and last year, we had the heartbreak of being taken out of the probable victory just before the chequered flag waved,” Rahal remarked, “Sebring is such a historic race. There are not that many races older. I am always excited to go to Sebring because of that history.”

For Turner Motorsports, Auberlen will drive alongside Robby Foley and Michael Dinan in the #96 car. Auberlen has been racing with BMW M Motorsports since 1996 and in that time he has won a race in every BMW race car he has driven.

“When I look back on 500 races with BMW, I am humbled and proud. When I look to what the next seasons may bring, I say bring on race number 600!”, Auberlen stated, “It feels appropriate that my 500th for BMW comes at Sebring as the 12 Hour is a special race for me. In 1985, I was the truck driver and crew for my father’s win there. Ten years later I scored my first win at the 12 Hour.”

Bill Auberlen Credit:BMW M Motorsport

This will be the first outing for New Jersey Based Paul Miller Racing with BMW M Motorsports. Behind the wheel of the #1 car will be Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers, and Erik Johansson. The weekend will also see Turner Motorsports field two cars in the two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge with their #95 and #96 cars. Stephen Cameron Racing will have one M4 entry in the Pilot Challenge as well with their #43 car.