GB4 announce new ‘George Russell Pole Position’ Cup

The GB4 Championship has announced that they will be awarding the ‘George Russell Pole Position Cup’ following an agreement with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 star and award founder John Cavill.

During his campaign in 2014, now F1 star, George Russell, won both the BRDC F4 Championship and the Pole Position Cup, aged 16. Having remained in contact with Cavill, Russell has agreed to put his name to the equivalent prize in GB4.

The ‘George Russell Pole Position Cup’ will award a trophy and £125 to the driver who earns pole position during each of the eight race weekends in 2022. The driver with the most poles at the end of the season will earn a cash prize of £1,000 and a trophy. The winning driver’s team will also receive £1,000 and a trophy.

Formula 1 driver, George Russell, commented, “John Cavill has been very supportive since my earliest days in racing, and he became a familiar face in my BRDC F4 Championship winning season in 2014. He has given his backing to so many young drivers in junior race series, and it is an honour to accept his invitation to lend my support to his initiative in the new GB4 Championship.

“Winning the BRDC F4 Championship in 2014 was pivotal for my career, I don’t think I’d be where I am today without it, and I’m sure that GB4 will provide the same opportunities I received back then. I look forward to congratulating the 2022 George Russell Pole Position Cup winner at the end of the year!”

John Cavill, award founder, explained “It remains a massive privilege to play a part in the GB3 and now GB4 Championships, and I would like to thank Jonathan Palmer for the opportunity to be involved in these two great championships.

“I’m really pleased that George accepted my invitation to get involved in the Pole Position Cup for GB4. Qualifying has always really excited me and I feel it showcases the fastest driver across each weekend. George was an excellent winner of the award in 2014, and I hope the winner of the George Russell Pole Position Cup will have a good chance of following in his footsteps.”

MSV Chief Executive, Jonathan Palmer added, “It’s wonderful that George has teamed up with John to promote his much-valued prize in the GB4 Championship. George was an outstanding BRDC F4 champion in 2014, and he knows all about the importance of great value single-seater racing.

“He showed how good he was in qualifying during that season, and it is clear that the skills he learned in our championship are paying significant dividends now in F1. I very much hope that George is able to visit one of the GB4 rounds this year and meet the young drivers he is so clearly inspiring.”