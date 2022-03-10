Porsche Carrera Cup ItaliaPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Gianmarco Quaresmini returns to Ombra Racing for 2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

By
1 Mins read
Gianmarco Quaresmini - Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Credit: Porsche AG / hoch Zwei

Gianmarco Quaresmini is set for a season of double duties as he enters the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with the Ombra Racing squad.

The Italian will return to the team after running with them in Porsche Carrera Cup France, where he finished twelfth place in the series. Alongside that series he also competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, finishing third in the championship with Tsunami RT.

Gianmarco Quaresmini - Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Credit: Porsche AG / hoch Zwei

The 26-year-old also took part in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup double-header at Monza with the Dinamic Motorsport team, finishing sixteenth and fifteenth in the highly competitive series that supports the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“I’m really happy about this program, because after 2021 with the Ombra team and with the new car, it was mandatory to go on and double the program,” said Quaresmini.

“Going back to racing in the Supercup, the championship of the highest level and prestige, accompanying it to the Italian championship is the right step to take.”

