Ginetta champion Whiteside joins Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Toro Verde GT

Ginetta GT Academy Rookie champion Angus Whiteside will be stepping up to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series with the newest team on the grid, Toro Verde GT.

As many driver do, Whiteside started his racing career in karts, which included a win at Norfolk’s Ellough Park in the snow. For 2021 the 25-year-old move in to Ginetta’s entry-level GT Academy series.

Whiteside had an impressive debut year in the series, talking 12 wins in the Rookie class after finishing second in his first race. He would go on to take 12 wins on his way to the title.

“I won the Rookie championship in Ginetta GTA last year and it was either between Carrera Cup or Ginetta this year, and Porsche offers multiple products, so that’s why we made this choice. It’s the biggest and fastest single-make championship in the UK, so if you’re going to make a name for yourself it’s probably the place to do it,” explained Whiteside.

“I haven’t got any bad habits as its only my second year of car racing, so I am still forming my style, but initially it feels like a bit of a tank! It sings, it’s an absolute riot to drive, and I am slowly getting used to it.

Despite the differences in machinery, Whiteside can’t wait to get the season underway, “I am excited for the first race, though a bit nervous too! Every time I walk into the garage, I can’t believe I am doing this.

Whiteside is the latest name to be announced for the newly formed Toro Verde GT Carrera Cup GB entry, joining the recently announced Peter Kyle-Henney.

“The team are really cool, it’s not a chore, and while you have to be serious because you want to win, you are here because you want to have fun while you’re doing it. I would like to say a big thank you to MEL Group, AJW Group, Volare Aviation, GBA Logistics, B&H Worldwide, Silkway West Airlines, GBMalpensa, and Porsche Centre Preston for their support in this new challenge.”

