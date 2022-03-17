Peter Kyle-Henney returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Toro Verde GT

Former Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class winner Peter Kyle-Henney will make his return to the series after a few years away, aiming for the Am class championship with newcomers Toro Verde GT.

Kyle-Henney is a big fan of the Porsche Motorsport brand, and in 2013 joined the GT3 Cup Challenge GB grid before moving in to Carrera Cup GB a year later. 2014 saw him take four victories in his debut year, finishing the Pro-Am 2 class (now Am Class) in second place.

2015 was a partial season for Kyle-Henney before embarking on a successful (but unlucky at times) run from 2016 to 2019 which saw him collect twenty-three victories and a further twenty podiums; The highlight of this run was 12 wins from 15 races in 2017.

Credit: Porsche

Despite his success, luck hasn’t always been on his side, and so far the championship title has been just out of reach. His return to the series for 2022 will see with renewed focus on the Am class title in the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, running with Toro Verde GT.

“After a few years away from the Carrera Cup, the pull to get back out on track was getting stronger and stronger and with the introduction of the 992-style 911 GT3 Cup this year, I couldn’t say no. The new car not only looks fantastic but is another brilliant Porsche to drive, so I am really looking forward to getting the season underway.” said Kyle-Henney.

“It is exciting to be joining what is a new team, in Toro Verde GT, but with some experienced staff in key roles we might well surprise a few people this year. The competition certainly will be stiff with some talented drivers battling for the Am championship, but close racing is what we’re here for!”

