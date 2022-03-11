Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Toro Verde GT announces four-car entry to Porsche Carrera Cup GB

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Porsche

2021 saw the Toro Verde GT team make its European and British competition debut, this year the team will be entering four cars in to the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series.

Along with the announcement that the team will be joining Carrera Cup, they have also announced that racer/engineer Julian Westwood will be joining the Rochdale-based squad as Team manager for the Porsche programme.

Last year saw the team compete in GT2 European Series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, and the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, this year they switch focus to UK-based racing, joining the Ginetta GT Academy along with the Carrera Cup GB.

Credit: Toro Verde GT

“At the end of 2021 we decided that we were going to go out into the marketplace and the Carrera Cup was where we decided to set out our stall with the introduction of the new car and it being a very popular championship,” explained Jules Westwood, Porsche Carrera Cup GB Team Manager.

“Jonesy [Chris Jones] has experience from winning the championship with Tio [Ellinas] in 2018, I’ve got experience from too many years to mention with Team Parker, so between us we’ve got a good knowledge of what we need to know and need to do. We’ve ended up with four cars from zero, so it’s been an interesting time facilitating having the right people in place to have success.

“The Carrera Cup is Pro, Pro-Am and Am, so there’s a broad spectrum of the kind of drivers you can approach or can approach you. Ideally, we want to be like Team Parker, Redline, JTR where you’ve got championships under your belts and the Pros are coming to you, but similarly, we understand the marketplace. The grid is supported by the Pro-Ams and the Ams and it’s nice that a driver has a chance to win in every category.”

The driver line-up is yet to be announced, but will likely be in the coming weeks with the series media day taking place at Silverstone at the end of the month.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord

Share
2940 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Seb Morris set for championship bid in Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker Racing

By
2 Mins read
Former Ginetta Junior champion and ex-Bentley Motorsport works driver Seb Morris will join Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker Racing for 2022.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Micah Stanley returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Redline Racing 

By
1 Mins read
2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am runner-up Micah Stanley returns to the series and to Redline Racing with a renewed desire to clinch the championship.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Josh Stanton returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with JTR

By
1 Mins read
Am-class race winner and championship runner-up Josh Stanton signs up for another season in Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Joe Tandy Racing.