Toro Verde GT announces four-car entry to Porsche Carrera Cup GB

2021 saw the Toro Verde GT team make its European and British competition debut, this year the team will be entering four cars in to the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series.

Along with the announcement that the team will be joining Carrera Cup, they have also announced that racer/engineer Julian Westwood will be joining the Rochdale-based squad as Team manager for the Porsche programme.

Last year saw the team compete in GT2 European Series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, and the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, this year they switch focus to UK-based racing, joining the Ginetta GT Academy along with the Carrera Cup GB.

“At the end of 2021 we decided that we were going to go out into the marketplace and the Carrera Cup was where we decided to set out our stall with the introduction of the new car and it being a very popular championship,” explained Jules Westwood, Porsche Carrera Cup GB Team Manager.

“Jonesy [Chris Jones] has experience from winning the championship with Tio [Ellinas] in 2018, I’ve got experience from too many years to mention with Team Parker, so between us we’ve got a good knowledge of what we need to know and need to do. We’ve ended up with four cars from zero, so it’s been an interesting time facilitating having the right people in place to have success.

“The Carrera Cup is Pro, Pro-Am and Am, so there’s a broad spectrum of the kind of drivers you can approach or can approach you. Ideally, we want to be like Team Parker, Redline, JTR where you’ve got championships under your belts and the Pros are coming to you, but similarly, we understand the marketplace. The grid is supported by the Pro-Ams and the Ams and it’s nice that a driver has a chance to win in every category.”

The driver line-up is yet to be announced, but will likely be in the coming weeks with the series media day taking place at Silverstone at the end of the month.

