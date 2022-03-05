Global Content Service Provider Hyland Become New Partner of Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have partnered up with Global Content Service Provider Hyland, with the aim of driving better business performance.

The partnership between the pair also has the aim of helping the team make better informed and data-driven decisions, something which will be key as Formula 1 enters a new era. As a company Hyland enables thousands of organisations to deliver better experiences to their customers, one of which is now Alfa Romeo!

Like with most partnerships, Hyland branding will be visible on the outer side of the halo on the C42 cars of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, as well as on the team’s garage walls and other team properties.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN recognises that F1 relies on speed both on and off the track, he hopes the partnership with Hyland will improve their performance at both.

“The world of Formula One relies on speed and agility: not just on the track but also in the factory, where new developments are designed and produced from one race to the other. This agile philosophy is shared by the team and Hyland. By applying advanced technologies and solutions to predict, respond and adapt to the speed of change, Hyland, as it does for all business partners, will help us make the next step forward.”

Ed McQuiston, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Hyland believes that Hyland are the perfect match for Alfa Romeo, with both companies mirroring similar global attributes.

“Formula One represents the pinnacle of motorsport, pairing the greatest drivers in the world with state-of-the-art technology on the track. A team like Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, competing at this level, experiences incredible growth and global reach that mirror that of Hyland, making it the perfect platform for expanding our partnerships. Modern, successful organisations require speed and agility to compete.

“For Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, fractions of seconds gained or lost define performance. The same applies to Hyland customers, who rely on their ability to automatically process AI-driven insights to put the right information in the right hands at the right time, driving better business performance to outpace the fiercest competition.”