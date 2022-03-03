Hanafin, Fach and Honkavuori line up for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season with FACH AUTO TECH

FACH AUTO TECH have confirmed they will be entering three cars to the upcoming Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season with Lorcan Hanafin and Alexander Fach and Jukka Honkavuori lining up for the Swiss team.

“With this young, talented and yet experienced team, we have the best conditions to achieve top results. Of course, young drivers still have a lot to learn, but they can motivate each other and share experiences”, said team principal Alex Fach.

Honkavuori is the most experience of the trio, having clinched his first win in the Porsche GT3 Cup Finland in 2014. In 2019 he made his Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup debut at Monza with the MRS-GT team before competing for them again in the following two seasons in both the Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

“I am very happy to be part of the team. I already know them from the Carrera Cup, and we get on very well,” says the 30-year-old Finn. “The level in the Supercup is very high, everything has to fit together down to the smallest detail if you want to be on the podium – and that’s exactly my goal! I am very confident that we can make that happen and can’t wait to get started.”

Credit: Porsche GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB frontrunner Lorcan Hanafin announced his Carrera Cup Deutschland programme earlier this year and will now add the Supercup to his schedule for the year as he looks to make the most of gaining experience across European circuits.

“The Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland is a difficult series, pair that with Mobil 1 Supercup and you have a very busy year”, said Hanafin. “In my opinion, the Supercup is one of the most challenging championships in the world. This makes me even more excited to get the season started at the end of April!”

Alexander Fach also previously announced his intentions for the Carrera Cup Deutschland as he looks to build on his two Porsche Sports Cup Suisse championships, joining the team in the Porsche Supercup.

“For me, it’s a huge honour to compete in the Supercup. The atmosphere of Formula 1 is something very special,” Fach explained. “Of course, it’s a very big challenge. We have less driving time, and the field is extremely strong, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

