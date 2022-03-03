Hedley reunites with Elite Motorsport for GB3 challenge

Elite Motorsport have completed their line-up for the 2022 GB3 Championship, announcing that James Hedley will re-join the team after spending two seasons in the F4 British Championship with Fortec Motorsport.

Hedley joins Tom Lebbon and John Bennett for the team’s second season in the championship, having contested the Ginetta Junior Championship and Ginetta Junior Winter Series in 2018 and 2019.

He won the championship in his second full season, after a 2018 campaign which brought two podiums and ten top-six finishes.

Two seasons with Fortec in British F4 brought four wins in both 2020 and 2021, with eight total podiums in 2021, before he competed in the final round of the GB3 Championship at Donington Park with Elite, finishing tenth and twelfth twice.

“My goal is to be the 2022 GB3 champion!” Hedley said.

“Elite is a great team and with our previous history together that included winning the 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship and linking up again for the final event of last year’s GB3 series, it was no surprise that I felt right at home – almost like I’d never left.

“GB3 is a series that continues to grow, with big grids making it very competitive, which I like. The new car is awesome and is very fast because of the extra aero.

“I am extremely grateful to Elite and my loyal sponsors, especially Goodbody Health and the Hendy Group, because without them, none of this would be possible.”

Eddie Ives, team owner and manager added “I’m delighted to have secured James for his first full season in GB3.

“He’s obviously no stranger to us at Elite, having first competed for us in 2017 and going on to win the 2018 Ginetta Junior Winter Series before an outstanding season in 2019 saw him pretty much dominate Juniors and claim the title outright.

“The early running we’ve done with James in the 2022 GB3 car has been really promising and from a team perspective it’s awesome to have a full squad of Elite alumni.

“There’s still six weeks before the season begins so I’m confident that we’ll hit the ground running.”