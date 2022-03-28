Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Hugo Ellis joins JTR as NAPA Racing UK partnership unveiled

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

Former World Karting Champion Hugo Ellis will join the grid for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series with the Joe Tandy Racing team, along with backing from NAPA Racing UK.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful karting career, including winning the 2016 IAME International Final and briefly moved in to single seater racing in Formula Ford before taking a break away from racing to concentrate on his education and business opportunities.

“I can’t wait to get started in Porsche Carrera Cup GB, the car looks, sounds and drives just awesome! ” said Ellis. “JTR have been great so far, with both Nicks, Tandy and Madge, plus all their great crew, I’m sure we have everything in place to make the most of my opportunity.

“Plus having NAPA Racing UK involved with the team and myself is just the icing on the cake, I hope to do them Proud.”

Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

Nick Tandy, Team Principal of JTR is excited to bring the NAPA Racing brand to the Carrera Cup, “To help bring an iconic brand into British racing is something fantastic for us at JTR.” said Tandy. “I’ve long since followed the exploits of NAPA Racing in the US and its always associated with success.

I’m sure the fans will agree a bright blue and yellow 911 looks fantastic! We start the partnership with rookie driver Hugo Ellis, similarly fresh to the UK circuit racing scene. Whilst he is a rookie, he has shown excellent progression so far in pre-season testing so we have high hopes for this year and the future.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord

Share
2961 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Richardson Racing announces new title partnership

By
1 Mins read
New look and new name and Comline Richardson Racing unveils title partnership for Will Martin and Jack Bartholomew.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Jake Giddings signs with Toro Verde GT for Porsche Carrera Cup GB

By
1 Mins read
Former GT4 class British GT Champion Jake Giddings returns to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for a full season assault with Toro Verde GT.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Ginetta champion Whiteside joins Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Toro Verde GT

By
1 Mins read
Ginetta GT Academy Rookie Champion Angus Whiteside joins the Toro Verde GT squad ahead of their debut in the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season.