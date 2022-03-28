Hugo Ellis joins JTR as NAPA Racing UK partnership unveiled

Former World Karting Champion Hugo Ellis will join the grid for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series with the Joe Tandy Racing team, along with backing from NAPA Racing UK.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful karting career, including winning the 2016 IAME International Final and briefly moved in to single seater racing in Formula Ford before taking a break away from racing to concentrate on his education and business opportunities.

“I can’t wait to get started in Porsche Carrera Cup GB, the car looks, sounds and drives just awesome! ” said Ellis. “JTR have been great so far, with both Nicks, Tandy and Madge, plus all their great crew, I’m sure we have everything in place to make the most of my opportunity.

“Plus having NAPA Racing UK involved with the team and myself is just the icing on the cake, I hope to do them Proud.”

Credit: Suberashi Auto Photo

Nick Tandy, Team Principal of JTR is excited to bring the NAPA Racing brand to the Carrera Cup, “To help bring an iconic brand into British racing is something fantastic for us at JTR.” said Tandy. “I’ve long since followed the exploits of NAPA Racing in the US and its always associated with success.

“I’m sure the fans will agree a bright blue and yellow 911 looks fantastic! We start the partnership with rookie driver Hugo Ellis, similarly fresh to the UK circuit racing scene. Whilst he is a rookie, he has shown excellent progression so far in pre-season testing so we have high hopes for this year and the future.”

