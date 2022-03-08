Formula 1

‘Intense Criticism’ Made Decision to Split with Mazepin/Uralkali Inevitable – Gene Haas

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Sutton / LAT Images

Gene Haas says the external pressure and criticism was too much for his Haas F1 Team to keep Nikita Mazepin and major sponsors Uralkali in the team for the 2022 Formula 1 season on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many sanctions have been put in place on Russia following the invasion, including the removal of the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar, while drivers were prohibited from running under their national flag as part of the FIA’s quickly sanctioned regulations.

However, Uralkali’s Dmitri Mazepin’s close relationship with the Russian President saw the team come under fire, with criticism coming from many angles as they sought to get the team to sever ties with their Russian driver and Russian sponsor.

Haas, the Founder of the team that made its Formula 1 debut in 2016, says the criticism was getting ‘overwhelming’ and it was difficult for the team and its sponsors to deal with, and it meant a split with both driver and sponsor was inevitable.

“There was a lot of intense criticism about the Ukrainian invasion, and it was just getting overwhelming,” Haas is quoted as saying to Associated Press.  “We can’t deal with all that, our other sponsors can’t deal with all that.”

Haas remains confident that the founds are in place ahead of the 2022 season despite the loss of Uralkali and its Russian funding, although the financial hit they have taken will make it a more challenging year than anticipated.

“Haas has always been the major, primary sponsor, I don’t know why people said it became a Russian team. Haas Automation was always on the car,” Haas added.

“We’re good. We’re fine. We’d like more money, of course, but we’re fine.  This just gives us a bigger negative number.”

Share
12564 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1Formula 3W Series

Chadwick Needs to Race in Formula 3 ‘At Some Point’ to Keep F1 Dreams Alive - Capito

By
1 Mins read
Jamie Chadwick will eventually need to step up to race in Formula 3 and Formula 2 if she has ambitions to become a Formula 1 driver, according to Jost Capito.
Formula 1

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi are ready to get going in Bahrain

By
1 Mins read
With Williams being a team with aspirations to leap back up the grid, there’s a lot of positivity within the camp
Formula 1

Willams' Head of Vehicle Design Dave Robson is looking positively towards Bahrain

By
1 Mins read
This follows some initially promising running in Barcelona