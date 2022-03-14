“It was a tough time, but a good time” – Haas Team Principal Steiner reflects on “eventful” testing in Bahrain

As testing in Bahrain came to a close, Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner says he is looking forward to the season opener after a test full of action, with all three drivers taking the wheel of the VF-22 and the return of Kevin Magnussen to the team.

“A very eventful second test this year with a driver change, and all three of our drivers were in the car and did laps.”

The team saw a relatively high amount of technical difficulty, which limited their ability to up their mileage. They did, however, see success on the timing sheets with Magnussen finishing the day as the leader on Friday and Schumacher moving up to 2nd on Saturday in the additional time the team was allocated.

Steiner said that the team is preparing for the opening Bahrain Grand Prix by making minor repairs to the car to improve reliability.

“We had some issues during the test but then we had some good running, successful outings, so for the whole team it was a tough time, but a good time. We’re really looking forward now to the first race. We still have some work to do because we had some reliability issues, mainly small things we just need to fix to be as prepared as we have to be for the first race. I’m really looking forward to it.”