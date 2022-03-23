Jamie Chadwick to Remain Part of Williams Driver Academy for 2022

Jamie Chadwick will remain as a Development Driver as part of Williams Racing’s Driver Academy in 2022, and she feels she has benefitted from the teams support since she joined the programme in 2019.

Chadwick will remain in W Series to defend her title this year with Jenner Racing having missed out on the chance of advancing into the FIA Formula 3 Championship due to a lack of finances. The twenty-three-year-old has won both W Series championships since its inception, and she will be looking to make it a hat trick this year and add to her fifteen Superlicence points.

But the twenty-three-year-old is happy to remain as part of the Williams set-up for a fourth year, and she feels she will continue to benefit from their support throughout 2022.

“I’m delighted to continue working with the Williams team,” said Chadwick. “I’ve had a lot of support from everyone there throughout the last three years and the simulator work I’ve done has been hugely valuable for my race preparation.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my programme throughout the 2022 season and I know that the team will be cheering me on during my upcoming 2022 W Series campaign; I’m really proud to continue representing the Williams name on the grid.”

Sven Smeets, Williams Racing’s Sporting Director, has welcomed the news that Chadwick will remain in the team’s Driver Academy, and he feels she is a ‘fantastic ambassador’ for females in motorsport throughout her time with the team and in W Series.

“We are incredibly pleased that Jamie will continue to be part of our team,” said Smeets. “Her immensely impressive performance in the 2021 W Series Championship only reinforced our appreciation for her talent and skill, and we were delighted to play a part in her commendable success.

“Jamie’s role in promoting female inclusion in motorsport continues to be both hugely important and admirable; she is a fantastic ambassador for the sport, and we are looking forward to working with her throughout the 2022 season.”