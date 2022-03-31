Keith McGee returns to Reaume for Bristol Dirt

Keith McGee‘s first race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reaume Brothers Racing announced Thursday that McGee will drive the #43 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on 16 April.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, McGee ran five Truck races in 2021 for RBR, Jordan Anderson Racing, CMI Motorsports, and Cram Racing Enterprises. In his lone start for CRE, he scored a top ten at Talladega.

“Any time Keith drives a race car, it is a reflection of grit and determination,” commented team owner Josh Reaume. “I’m happy to have him back behind the wheel for us.”

Although the Truck Series introduced two dirt races at Bristol and Knoxville in 2021, McGee did not race at either. He has little dirt experience compared to karting and short tracks, though he is not unfamiliar with non-paved surfaces as he has raced on ice in Alaska.

“I am really looking forward to getting my hands dirty at the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 16th,” McGee stated. “While my dirt racing résumé isn’s very long I do have ice racing experience in Alaska and I will lean heavily on that to help me wheel my #43 Vulcan Towing & Recovery Chevy Silverado around The Last Great Colosseum. Justin (Creech, owner) at Vulcan Towing Recovery has been there with me from the beginning of my racing career in Alaska and his support has been unwavering, he also donates his time and resources helping fellow Alaskans in their time of need. He recently donated his time and heavy haul equipment to help clear a forty-foot-deep avalanche that cut off access to more than 100 homes in my home town of Eagle River, Alaska. I would also like to thank Josh and everyone at Reaume Brothers Racing for giving me this opportunity to get back to doing what I love.”

Prior to entering the Truck Series, McGee raced at the regional level in series like the now-ARCA Menards Series West. He has five starts in said championship between 2018 and 2019 with a best finish of tenth on two occasions.

RBR fields the #33 and #43 full-time for multiple drivers. The latter is operated in collaboration with GMS Racing whenever Thad Moffitt is the driver, while RBR has full autonomy for other drivers. Brad Pérez made his Truck début in the RBR-run #43 at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished twentieth.