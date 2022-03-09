Kevin Magnussen Back in Formula 1 after Re-joining Haas for 2022 Season

Kevin Magnussen will return to Formula 1 in 2022 after a year away after being announced as Nikita Mazepin’s replacement within the Haas F1 Team.

The Danish racer previously raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020 before leaving the team, taking a best finish of fifth in the Bahrain and Austrian Grand Prix in 2018. In 2021 he switched to the IMSA Sportscar Championship with Chip Ganassi Racing while he also made his NTT IndyCar Series debut with Arrow McLaren SP at Road America.

Magnussen was set to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in 2022 alongside more races with Chip Ganassi Racing in America, but now finds himself back in Formula 1 alongside Mick Schumacher. He has been released from his contracts with both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team,” said Magnussen. “I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.

“I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organizations. Naturally, I also want to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the chance to resume my Formula 1 career – I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out.

“We’ve enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020. I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package.

“There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain.”

Magnussen will test the VF-22 for the first time this week in the pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit and will have a full day in the car. Pietro Fittipaldi will have the first half day as the reserve driver, with the Brazilian missing out on the seat despite having been touted to race for Haas in 2022 by Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

Steiner says he is delighted to welcome Magnussen back into the Haas fold, and he believes the Dane’s experience and knowledge will be essential to get the most out of the VF-22 this year.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team,” said Steiner. “When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us.

“Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and Pietro Fittipaldi. Pietro’s going to be first in this week with half a day’s running at the test on Thursday – that’s a great opportunity for him, with Mick and Kevin doing the rest ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Kevin was a key component in our previous successes – not least when we both scored our best finishes in Formula 1 back in 2018. He continued to show last year that he’s an elite race car driver adding wins and podiums to his resume.

“As a veteran presence in both the garage and the engineering room, he’ll provide a solid benchmark for us with the on-going development of the VF-22. We’re all looking forward to welcoming Kevin back this week in Bahrain.”