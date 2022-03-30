European Rally ChampionshipFIA World Rally Championship

Kristensson Reveals Mixed 2022 Rally Program

30-year-old 2020 FIA Junior World Rally Champion Tom Kristensson has revealed his 2022 rally program which contains mixed rallies on domestic and international level.

After having a rough 2021 season together with M-Sport in his WRC2 bet, the Swede will now only be focusing on doing some selected rallies in Sweden and across Europe in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 fielded by the Polish team Kowax 2Brally.

Kristensson will not focus on a single series this season. His program includes rallies in the Swedish Rally Championship and in the FIA European Rally Championship, as well as a go at the Rally Finland round of the FIA World Rally Championship in early August.

Kristensson will start his season this weekend when he enters a sprint rally in Sweden, followed by another event next weekend, where he will enter the Valasska Rally, which is part of the Czech Rally Championship and will be the only he attends outside of Scandinavia which isn’t on an international level like WRC and ERC.

“I think this is the best we can do with this situation we are in, and it feels incredibly good to have such a good calendar to start from. The collaboration with the new team works very well and they are very committed and helpful.” Kristensson said.

“Running different rallies in different championships to gain experience in different ways, while I can add and remove event in the calendar, feels like a good setup for me. What also makes it advantageous is the budget I can get together can control the layout.”

“The unrest in the immediate area and the high energy and fuel prices affect everyone, not least my partners. I am incredibly grateful for how, despite this, they do everything they can to support me.”

