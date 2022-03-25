Leclerc on top in second free practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc went fastest for the second session in a row. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were in second and third positions.

Verstappen and Sainz could not get their flying laps in on the soft compound tyres.

The second free practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The session was delayed by fifteen minutes with concerns about an explosion at an oil refinery in the city of Jeddah. The session started at 20:15 hours local time under the lights.

The sixty-minute long second free practice session started at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit with air temperatures at 22 degrees C and track temperatures at 23 degrees C..

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4) from the middle range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Leclerc set the early pace with a lap time of 1m30.216s as he led team-mate Sainz in the early running. The Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers came out on the track last and Verstappen went third fastest, 1.1 seconds slower than Leclerc.

Verstappen then went fastest with a lap time of 1m30.214s, just 0.002 seconds faster than Leclerc. But Leclerc on the soft compound tyres went to the top of the time charts with a lap of 1m30.074s.

Lewis Hamilton with a much better lap went fifth fastest behind Sergio Pérez. Hamilton was 0.439 seconds slower than the fastest lap. George Russell was in sixth position.

Kevin Magnussen stopped out on the side of the track and brought out the Virtual Safety Car. The Dane missed most of the first session with a hydraulics problem.

As the teams started the race simulations, Sainz brushed the wall. Leclerc then clouted the wall and his session was over. Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers’ session ended with the team not being able to collect enough data on the long runs.

Leclerc ended the session 0.140 seconds faster than Verstappen. Sainz was in third position ahead of Pérez. In a more encouraging session for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Hamilton and Russell were in fifth and sixth positions.

Lando Norris in a much better session for the McLaren F1 team was in seventh position even as team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was in fifteenth position.

Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the top tem positions in the session.

Another close battle is brewing between the Red Bull Racing and the Ferrari teams this race weekend. Mercedes are closer to the top two teams this weekend, but still 0.5 seconds slower a lap.

