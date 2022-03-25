Formula 1

Leclerc on top in second free practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Credit: Ferrari Media

Charles Leclerc went fastest for the second session in a row. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were in second and third positions.

Verstappen and Sainz could not get their flying laps in on the soft compound tyres.

The second free practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix  took place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The session was delayed by fifteen minutes with concerns about an explosion at an oil refinery in the city of Jeddah. The session started at 20:15 hours local time under the lights.

The sixty-minute long second free practice session started at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit with air temperatures at 22 degrees C and track temperatures at 23 degrees C..

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4) from the middle range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Leclerc set the early pace with a lap time of 1m30.216s as he led team-mate Sainz in the early running. The Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers came out on the track last and Verstappen went third fastest, 1.1 seconds slower than Leclerc.

Verstappen then went fastest with a lap time of 1m30.214s, just 0.002 seconds faster than Leclerc. But Leclerc on the soft compound tyres went to the top of the time charts with a lap of 1m30.074s.

Lewis Hamilton with a much better lap went fifth fastest behind Sergio Pérez. Hamilton was 0.439 seconds slower than the fastest lap. George Russell was in sixth position.

Kevin Magnussen stopped out on the side of the track and brought out the Virtual Safety Car. The Dane missed most of the first session with a hydraulics problem.

As the teams started the race simulations, Sainz brushed the wall. Leclerc then clouted the wall and his session was over. Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers’ session ended with the team not being able to collect enough data on the long runs.

Leclerc ended the session 0.140 seconds faster than Verstappen. Sainz was in third position ahead of Pérez. In a more encouraging session for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Hamilton and Russell were in fifth and sixth positions.

Lando Norris in a much better session for the McLaren F1 team was in seventh position even as team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was in fifteenth position.

Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the top tem positions in the session.

Another close battle is brewing between the Red Bull Racing and the Ferrari teams this race weekend. Mercedes are closer to the top two teams this weekend, but still 0.5 seconds slower a lap.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2 Results:
PosNoDriverNat.TeamsTimeGapLaps
116Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:30.07415
21Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:30.214+0.140s23
355Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:30.320+0.246s12
411Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:30.360+0.286s24
544Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:30.513+0.439s24
663George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:30.664+0.590s29
74Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:30.735+0.661s26
831Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:30.760+0.686s26
977Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:30.832+0.758s14
1022Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:30.886+0.812s26
1114Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:30.944+0.870s27
1210Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:30.963+0.889s29
1347Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:31.169+1.095s27
1418Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:31.372+1.298s28
153Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:31.527+1.453s23
1627Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:31.615+1.541s30
1724Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Racing1:31.615+1.541s27
186Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:31.814+1.740s26
1923Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:31.866+1.792s29
2020Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:32.344+2.270s13
255 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
