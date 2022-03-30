Loeb Rumoured to Enter DTM with Red Bull

48-year-old Frenchman Sébastien Loeb who won the opening-round of the FIA World Rally Championship at Rallye Monte-Carlo in January at the beginning of the year, is now rumoured to add a new program to his 2022 schedule beside WRC, Rally-raid and Extreme E by entering the DTM series.

According to an article published by Motorsport.com, Loeb has tested one of the AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GT3 cars at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Tuesday this week. It was known that the AF Corse were testing three cars in total adorned in the Red Bull and Alpha Tauri liveries, and a plain-white which Loeb was testing.

Loeb has never competed in the DTM series before but he has got a lot of experience in circuit racing alongside his domination in the rally scenewith 9 worlds titles. In 2006 he came second at the 24 Hours or Le Mans and scored multiple race wins in the 2014 and 2015 FIA World Touring Car Championship.

Credit: Eurosport

The full-time confirmed drivers of Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy were also there and they were testing the two other full-livered cars.

Red Bull has for a long time sponsored Loeb, so a DTM opportunity is certainly very likely after this test and the background for it is also influenced by Cassidy’s other racing programs this season, as he also drives in the Formula E and FIA World Endurance Championship in addition to the DTM.

Cassidy is expected to be left out of the opening round of DTM in Portimao, Portugal and the Norisring, Germany race as well as the race in Spa-Francorchamps will also be missed by the New Zealander, as the WEC will be run in Fuji, Japan at the same time.