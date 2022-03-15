Loek Hartog joins Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup with Ombra Racing

Dutch racer Loek Hartog is the latest driver to announce that he will be racing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship support series the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup as he signs with Ombra Racing.

Last season the young driver won the Rookie class in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland and this year he will be looking to continue building on that experience as he steps up to the Supercup, driving alongside Gianmarco Quaresmini.

Credit: Porsche

Since 2019, Hartog has taken part in Porsche Carrera Cup France, Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland among other series and also driven in five Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup races, plus two races in the 2020 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition and the 2020 24H Le Mans Virtual – GTE class for Dempsey-Proton Racing.

“Loek represents the ideal choice for Ombra Racing’s debut in Mobil 1 Supercup: a young, talented driver with the desire to grow together with the team,” explained Davide Mazzoleni, Team Manager.

“We were immediately struck by his methodical and professional approach as well as by the performances shown on the track. I’m sure he will integrate in the best possible way and demonstrate our full potential on the track.”

Credit: Ombra Racing

“Joining Ombra Racing for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup this year is something that, five years ago, I would never have believed!” said the excited Hartog. “For my third season in the Carrera Cup I found the right combination: a fast driver in one of the best teams and I believe we can fight for the Rookie title.

“We have a lot of development to do and we will need to learn quickly in the first rounds of the championship, but the feeling is that we can do it. The feeling with the team is already very high, and more a family than a normal team and this makes us even more a perfect combination!

“I would like to thank the entire team and their partners for this incredible opportunity; my historical sponsors who have supported me since my first season, my family and all those who help me turn this dream into reality, Thank you!”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord