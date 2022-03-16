McLaren Racing and Google Announce Multi-Year Partnership Deal

The McLaren F1 Team and McLaren MX Extreme E Team will run with Google sponsorship after the Woking-based team signed a multi-year partnership deal with the internet giants.

Android and Chrome branding will appear on the engine cover and wheel covers of the MCL36 throughout 2022, while similar branding will appear on Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo’s race suits and helmets.

Likewise, Google branding will also appear on the number 58 McLaren MX Extreme E car as well as the race suits of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust, the two drivers for McLaren’s first season in Extreme E in 2022.

Google products will also be provided to McLaren, with the team set to use 5G-enabled Android devices and Chrome browsers across their race weekends.

“We are absolutely delighted and proud to welcome Google to the McLaren Racing family,” said Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing. “Google is a global leader in technology and has been a ground-breaking innovator in connecting people around the world.

“By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance. We’re looking forward to an exciting partnership that spans across Formula 1 and Extreme E.”

Nicholas Drake, the VP of Marketing at Google, says McLaren represent the ‘best’ of what is possible on the racetrack, and he says Google will provide the team with more innovations that will hopefully improve their race day performances.

“McLaren Racing represents the very best of what’s possible on a racetrack across performance, inclusion and sustainability, and those are values we share at Google,” said Drake.

“We’re bringing more innovation to platforms, like Android and Chrome, and seamlessly connecting them to other Google services to optimize McLaren’s race day performance.”