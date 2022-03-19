Formula 1

McLaren’s Andrea Stella: “It looks like we have some work to do from a performance point of view”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images/McLaren F1 Team

Andrea Stella admits the McLaren F1 Team has some work to do from a performance point of view after a disappointing showing during Friday’s free practice sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Neither Lando Norris nor Daniel Ricciardo were able to break into the top ten in either session, with Norris ending a best of eleventh fastest in the evening session.  Ricciardo couldn’t better seventeenth in either session and also lost track time due to a water leak on his MCL36 in the evening.

Stella, the Executive Director of Racing, says the team had made progress with its brake cooling issues that plagued them during the recent pre-season test at the Bahrain track, but they were left lacking when it came to performance, and they will be working hard overnight to unlock some more pace from the MCL36 to give both Norris and Ricciardo the chance to push into the top ten.

“After today, it looks like we have some work to do from a performance point of view, and we will do that overnight, trying to be as ready as possible for qualifying and the race,” said Stella.

“We needed to stop Daniel a little early this evening to investigate a water leak. This is nothing too serious and will be fixed for the remainder of the weekend. Despite this, today we could achieve pretty much all the programme we had planned.

“Following the issues we had at the test, today we made a step forward with our brake cooling, thanks to rapid work done at the factory to deliver new parts.”

Share
12588 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Tough Friday for McLaren in Bahrain as Norris, Ricciardo Seek Performance Improvements

By
2 Mins read
Neither Lando Norris nor Daniel Ricciardo were able to break into the top ten during Friday’s practice sessions in Bahrain.
Formula 1

Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “The team did a fantastic job over the last week from testing to now”

By
1 Mins read
Guenther Steiner admitted some surprise that Haas had a problem-free Friday in Bahrain, but he was happy to see both his drivers place inside the top ten during the evening session.
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: “It’s only FP2 but it does feel good to be in the top 10”

By
2 Mins read
Both Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen ended inside the top ten in the evening session under the floodlights in Bahrain on Friday on an encouraging day for Haas.