Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Micah Stanley returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Redline Racing 

Micah Stanley - Team Redline Racing - Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Credit: Porsche / JEP

Team Redline Racing will line up with Micah Stanley in the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series, running for a second season in the Pro-Am category after finishing his 2021 season in the runner-up spot.

Stanley joins Pro Am title contender Nathan Harrison and the current Porsche GB Junior driver Adam Smalley in the Pro class as Redline make a bid for the championship in two categories.

The 21-year-old made his debut in the series last season, taking a Pro-Am class victory in his first race of the season, he added a further three victories and a total of nine podium finishes through the year.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with Micah [Stanley] last year, so couldn’t be happier to have him back with the team. He showed brilliant speed through his debut season and produced some eye-catching performances. He’s done a good job so far testing the new car, so we’re confident that he’ll be a competitive force once again this year,” said Simon Leonard, Team Redling Racing, Managing Director.

Prior to racing in the Carrera Cup, Stanley raced in the European GT4 Series and the British GT Championship before being forced to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“I’m really happy to be returning the Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Redline Racing,” said Stanley. “Last year was my first full season back into racing after sitting out due to COVID travel restrictions and Redline were instrumental in the success we had in such a competitive championship. I have already been out testing in the new car and really can’t wait for the season to get started.”

