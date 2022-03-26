Formula 1

Mick Schumacher Tweets That He’s Okay After Horror Crash

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Andy Hone / LAT Images

The news that the entire Formula 1 community and paddock had been waiting for, has finally been released. Mick Schumacher has taken to Twitter to inform the globe that he is okay, after suffering a horrific crash during Qualifying 2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s high-speed collision with the concrete barrier, came between turns eleven and twelve. The Haas F1 Team driver’s impact with the concrete wall would’ve come at over 150mph, putting him through unimaginable G-force at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit upon impact.

Since Qualifying ended it was announced by Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner that the German will not take part in Sunday’s race, instead Schumacher will focus on resting up and getting back to full-fitness.

Credit: Twitter @SchumacherMick
Share
501 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Kevin Magnussen “We have to be happy with Q3, but the car was better than P10”

By
1 Mins read
Kevin Magnussen felt fifth on the grid was his for the taking, but he did not factor in problems with his neck affecting him during the top ten shootout in Saudi Arabia.
Formula 1

Steiner Confirms Schumacher will not race on Sunday after High-Speed Qualifying Crash

By
1 Mins read
In light of his high-speed crash in Qualifying, Mick Schumacher will not race in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Sergio Pérez clinches a stunning pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Pérez clinches the first pole position of his career as he edges out Leclerc and Sainz at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix