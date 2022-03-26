Mick Schumacher Tweets That He’s Okay After Horror Crash

The news that the entire Formula 1 community and paddock had been waiting for, has finally been released. Mick Schumacher has taken to Twitter to inform the globe that he is okay, after suffering a horrific crash during Qualifying 2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s high-speed collision with the concrete barrier, came between turns eleven and twelve. The Haas F1 Team driver’s impact with the concrete wall would’ve come at over 150mph, putting him through unimaginable G-force at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit upon impact.

Since Qualifying ended it was announced by Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner that the German will not take part in Sunday’s race, instead Schumacher will focus on resting up and getting back to full-fitness.