Montecalvo Ready for Twelve Hours of Sebring Challenge

Frankie Montecalvo, a Vasser Sullivan driver, is ready for racing action at Sebring International Raceway this weekend for the Twelve Hours of Sebring. He will once again be joining Richard Heistand and Scott Andrews to complete the driver lineup for the #12 Lexus RCF GT3.

The team is hoping for a strong outing and continued success at Sebring International, “Historically, our car has performed well at Sebring. Last year we finished sixth, but only because we suffered contact. We lead the race at various stages before being hit from behind and ultimately taken out of contention for a podium,” said Montecalvo.

Credit: IMSA Photo Shelter

Montecalvo has personal success at Sebring, having finished on the podium before, and is hoping to walk away with a win this weekend. He believes himself and the team are well prepared for the challenges that Sebring poses, this includes both the rough nature of the track and the changing weather conditions the track tends to experience.

“The Vasser Sullivan crew is the best in the business, and they are always able to set up a car that is capable of handling the various bumps and thrive for the full twelve hours,”

Montecalvo mentioned, “We typically see a wide range of weather conditions when we’re at Sebring, and this year will be no different. We will likely see rain at some point this week followed by very warm temperatures on race day. Richard, Scott, and I will be ready to take it all on in our Lexus RC F GT3.”