Morales stays with Arden, steps up to GB3 for 2022

Arden Motorsport have announced their first driver in a two-car line-up for the 2022 GB3 Championship, as David Morales moves up from the F4 British Championship.

He joined Arden after the first round at Thruxton, finishing 18th in the standings with pole positions at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and on the second visit Thruxton, also taking two podiums at the latter two circuits.

The American finished 27th in the standings at the end of the 2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship with Evans GP Academy.

Having tested extensively with Arden as he and the team acclimatise to the new Tatuus MSV-022, Morales plans to compete for the full GB3 season.

He finished on the podium in Mexico’s NACAM F4 Championship and took three podiums across Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and New Jersey in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series before crossing the Atlantic to compete in British F4.

Arden’s GB3 Team Manager Jack Woodhouse is positive about their first signing for 2022.

“Having David continue to work with us has been great news for everybody at Arden,” he said.

“We are really pleased that David chose to continue with the team; we have made considerable progress with him and will continue to extract the most from each other.

“We believe the pre-season testing will be a huge benefit for him; it is something he missed out on last season due to his late introduction to [British F4].

“His early progress in the winter tests have shown us his level of preparation and work ethic are moving forwards as well.”

“I’m really excited to compete in the GB3 Championship,” Morales added.

“It’s a fantastic car to drive and an excellently-organised championship.

“It’s exciting to write the next chapter of my career with Arden Motorsport.”