Neel Jani to Join Chip Ganassi Racing for 12 Hours of Sebring

Neel Jani, will co-drive the #02 CGR Cadillac DPi-V.R. alongside Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn at Sebring.

Jani is a former Porsche factory driver and 2016 24 Hours of LeMans winner. The Swiss native is no stranger to IMSA or Sebring, having placed second in class with the Porsche GT Team in 2020 alongside Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor. Jani is replacing Kevin Magnussen after Magnussen’s move back into an F1 car with HAAS.

Jani is excited about the late opportunity to race at Sebring, “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to run with a renowned team like Chip Ganassi Racing, while returning to one of my favorite tracks and races in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“I’m eager to work with Alex Lynn and team up with a familiar face in Earl Bamber as we go for the checkered in the #02,” he added.

“We’re thrilled that Neel Jani is available to be an integral part of our Cadillac team,” CGR Managing Director Mike Hull said.

“His ability to win as a teammate at the highest global level of endurance sportscar racing is proven with the unselfish mindset that’s necessary to win as a team.”

The team is hopeful for a strong result this weekend, a Cadillac having won at Sebring three times in the last five years, after their twelfth place finish at Daytona in January.