Oliver Gray joins Williams Racing Driver Academy

Williams Racing today announced that Oliver Gray will be joining the team’s Driver Academy, along with announcing that he will be taking part in the 2022 British F4 Championship with Carlin.

Gray made his single-seater debut last season, claiming two victories and two pole positions in the 2021 British F4 Championship. The impressive season saw him regularly in the top ten, leading to a third place finish in the Rookie Championship. In addition to the British programme, he also took part in the final six races of the Italian F4 Championship at Mugello and Monza.

Before switching to cars Gray had a strong international karting career, taking multiple titles in the Motorsport UK and British Kart Championship at the X30 Junior level, he was also runner-up at the IAME Euro Series in 2019. 2020 saw him dominate the WSK Euro Series round in Sarno.

The Brit will work closely with Williams Racing departments across the business to support his development as a driver.

“Today is a special day in my career as I can officially say I am part of Williams Racing! Williams is a team with so much history and success in Formula 1 and I hope to one day be able to add to that,” said Gray.

“As I begin working with the team, my immediate goals are to develop as a driver both on and off the track, as well as focus on my 2022 season; I can’t wait to get started. There are lots of people who have played a role in my motorsport career so far and I would like to thank everyone, particularly Sven, Jost and the team at Williams Racing for their belief in me.”

Sven Smeets, Williams Racing Sporting Director, added, “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Oliver to the Williams Racing Driver Academy. He showed great talent during his karting career and the team was impressed with his debut year in single seaters.

“We are all looking forward to working with Oliver to best support his progression through the junior motorsport ladder, and I’m confident that he will prove a great asset to our team.”