Oliver White joins Duckhams Yuasa Racing for 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Oliver White will join Team Redline Racing, alongside previously announced Adam Smalley, under the Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline banner for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season.

29-year-old White comes from a mixed background of racing, having started his career as a champion in the SAXMAX series, racing a Citroen Saxo VTR. Since then he has been racing in Formula Ford, winning the Champions of Brands title three times and the 2020 Walter Hayes Trophy.

“It’s amazing to get this opportunity. I aim to seize it with both hands and make the most of it,” said White. “I know it’s going to be a steep learning curve, but I am ready for the challenge. I’ve got three quick team-mates, so that helps, as we use each other’s data and try to improve. It speeds up the learning process.

“I wouldn’t look beyond Team Redline Racing as the team is the benchmark in the Carrera Cup GB. They have won loads of championships, the mechanics are all brilliant, I get on well with Simon, and if I am going to do well anywhere, it’s with Team Redline Racing.”

Credit: Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline

Current Porsche GB Junior driver Adam Smalley was announced for the team last month, he added, “It’s amazing to have Ollie as my team-mate. He’s had a lot of success in Formula Ford over the years and I’ve no doubt he’ll be a very strong competitor. We’ve already developed a close relationship despite the limited testing we’ve done so far and I know we’ll be pushing each other to the maximum.“

Today’s announcement also confirmed the continuation of Team Redline Racing’s partnership with Duckhams and Yuasa, whilst also bringing on board CarFinance 247 as a new sponsor.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Duckhams, Yuasa and CarFinance 247 for the Porsche Carrera Cup GB this year. After a brilliant 2021 season with Dan winning the title, it’s very exciting to see them increase their backing to a two-car line-up,” said Simon Leonard, Team Redline Racing Managing Director.

“Oliver is a very talented driver with great success in his career so far. He’s impressed us in testing so far with how he’s adapted to the Porsche, and we’re confident he’s going to be a great fit in the team alongside Adam, Micah and Nathan.”

“I’m also delighted we can unveil the Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline livery. It’s a privilege to have three great brands like Duckhams, Yuasa and Car Finance 247 on the car, and I’ll be doing everything I can to replicate Dan Cammish’s success last season.”

Credit: Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline

Chris Hodgen, Programme Manager added, “Oliver was actually the inspiration behind looking to increase our involvement to two cars this season. Last year we brought Duckhams back to motorsport sponsorship with Dan Cammish, and it was a great year taking home the title. However, after the great news that Dan is returning to the BTCC, I wanted to give two new drivers the opportunity of a lifetime with Duckhams and Yuasa.

“The winter has been really busy building up a solid portfolio of partners to support our initiative. Oliver is also blisteringly quick and a great guy to boot, so both he and Adam deserve this opportunity to shine on the main stage and will be great team-mates and brand ambassadors for our partners.”

White joins, Smalley, Micah Stanley and Natahan Harrison at Team Redline Racing as they go in search of their twelfth drivers’ title and tenth teams’ championship win.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord