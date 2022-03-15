Premium Luggage Brand Delsey Paris Becomes Alfa Romeo Partner

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have certainly been busy ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Swiss-team have announced a brand-new partnership with premium French luggage brand Delsey Paris.

The Alfa Romeo team members will all use the Delsey Paris products as they travel around the world, for the longest Formula 1 season in the sports history. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will become the face of the company, which was founded in 1946, by becoming ambassadors for the brand in Delsey Paris’ world campaign.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, recognises the importance of the team travelling around the world with solid products.

“Our Formula One team spends a lot of time on the road and it’s important we do so with practical products, without compromising on style. Delsey Paris will allow us to be elegant on the road, as the team travels to every corner of the planet for this intense season of racing. Competition starts well before the lights go out on Sunday and Delsey Paris will help us be comfortable on the road and gain a little edge on our journey.”

Davide Traxler, CEO of Delsey Paris, is pleased that the company have become a partner of Alfa Romeo, with the CEO believing the two brands share similar values.

“With Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, we share values of innovation, confidence and authenticity. Our mission is to free the minds of travellers so they can enjoy their journey, with ingenious and elegant products. We are delighted to accompany Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN around the world as their travel companion.”