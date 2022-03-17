PUMA Sign George Russell as New Brand Ambassador

Sports clothing brand PUMA, have announced the signing of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver George Russell, who will become a brand ambassador for the company.

Russell joins Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton who for a number of years has been part of the PUMA team. In is role at the sports company, Russell will become part of their lifestyle and performance programmes.

The young British driver is very proud to have become a member of the PUMA family, having used their products for a number of years.

“There isn’t a day where I’m not doing some form of training. PUMA is a brand that I’ve worn for many years, I use it for my fitness program, leisurewear and of course any time I’m in a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car. I have a great relationship with the brand and to finally be officially part of the PUMA Family is a real honour for me. I’m looking forward to our journey together. “

James Clark, Head of Sports Marketing Motorsport & Operations at PUMA, is very pleased to have a cool, young athlete in the form of Russell to help drive their future programmes.

”It´s a pleasure to welcome George Russell to the PUMA Family. His attitude to work hard and strive for the best results is part of the “Forever Faster” mantra of PUMA.

“We will have successful years together driving innovation in race gear and setting motorsport lifestyle trends. George´s great and authentic character is what PUMA is looking for. He is also a really nice guy. From a racing point of view, George has proven his competitiveness and speed already. He has got great potential and we are looking forward to support him 100% in his career.”