Formula 1

Red Bull Become Latest Founding Partner of the Miami Grand Prix

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

With the brand-new Miami Grand Prix just around the corner, it has been announced that Red Bull have agreed to become the latest founding member of the Miami Grand Prix, in a multi-year deal with South Florida Motorsports.

Through their teams Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri, Red Bull are aiming to create unique experiences for fans at the Grand Prix, as well as offering hospitality opportunities around the Miami International Autodrome campus which will host the race.

Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Grand Prix, is proud that Red Bull have committed to partnering the inaugural event and for years to come.

“Red Bull’s commitment to Formula 1 is absolute, in the form of its championship-winning Oracle Red Bull Racing team and sister Scuderia AlphaTauri team. It has also created a staircase of young talent to the top of the sport for drivers including champions like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. We’re proud Red Bull has decided to commit to partnering with our event as a key element of its US and global brand activity.”

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on the 6-8 May 2022.

