Formula 1

Red Bull End Pre-Season on the Front Foot

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Oracle Red Bull Racing ended their 2022 pre-season on top at the Bahrain International Circuit, thanks to a 1:31.720 by World Champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen completed 57 laps during the afternoon of the final day of pre-season, whilst team-mate Sergio Pérez completed 43 laps during the final morning. Red Bull spent their final day going through a variety of tyre compounds and set-ups, in preparation for the season opener in Bahrain next weekend.

Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin, isn’t paying attention to Verstappen finishing the day top, with times being somewhat irrelevant at testing. Rocquelin does think though that the team have established a good foundation for the season ahead.

“The lap times are irrelevant. Today was more about putting together the lessons we have learned over the past few days. It was about going through the process of running different compounds, so that the drivers are happy and that we have a platform to work from for next week. There were some slight differences in the tyre allocation between Max and Checo, but generally the idea was the same, to establish a good baseline with which we can start the race weekend and I think we achieved that.”

