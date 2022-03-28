Richardson Racing announces new title partnership

Richardson Racing has announced a new title partnership with Comline Auto Parts (Comline) for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season.

The new deal will see the Corby-based team rebranded to Comline Richardson Racing this year as the team enter their third year in the series with Will Martin and Jack Bartholomew.

Martin enters the season as a title contender after finishing the last two seasons championships in the top five, while Bartholomew moves up from the Porsche Sprint Challenge.

Gwyn Richardson, Comline Richardson Racing team principal, was happy to welcome the new partnership, “We’re thrilled to confirm that Comline Auto Parts will be our new title partner for 2022, and to join forces with such an established automotive brand is fantastic for us as a team as we continue to develop.

“This partnership is a reflection of the huge steps forward we have taken in recent years, and one that I believe will be a huge success both on and off track during the season ahead.

“The reveal of our new look is just the start and we are all looking forward to getting out on track at Donington Park next month to get our title challenge underway.”

Credit: Comline Richardson Racing

Leigh Davies, General Manager – Marketing & Communications Comline Auto Parts, added, “Everyone at Comline Auto Parts is delighted with the new Comline Richardson Racing partnership and we are buzzing with excitement for the season ahead.

“Seeing our name up in lights alongside a team with the reputation and track record of Richardson Racing is a real thrill for everyone connected with Comline, and I am confident that this partnership will enable us to grow the Comline brand and connect with our customers like never before.”

