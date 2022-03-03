Sauber Technologies and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN partners with Accelleron

With the formation of the new Sauber Technologies branch of the Sauber Group, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN has gained a new sponsor! A deal’s been done with Accelleron, a high-performance engineering brand. Accelleron is the brand name of ABB Turbocharging, which is “a global leader in heavy duty turbocharging for diesel and gas engines, providing sustainable and reliable power to the marine, energy and rail sectors.“

The partnership between Accelleron and the Sauber Group will be a technical one, creating a collaboration between ABB Turbocharging and Sauber Technologies, as well as Accelleron being an official sponsor of the team and having its logos appear on the cars of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

This technical partnership will focus on “five joint projects in areas including computational fluid dynamics where aerodynamic expertise developed by Sauber can be used to optimize turbine blade design to improve airflow and separation,” as well as potentially expanding into “additive manufacturing techniques” and “advanced material technology used in Formula One which may be adapted for use in turbocharging applications.” With Formula 1’s heavy focus on turbocharging technology since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, this could be very beneficial to the Sauber Group in its F1 efforts!

“Sauber Technologies embodies the knowledge and expertise of 50 years of motorsport competition, and we look forward to putting this to good use in our partnership with Accelleron,” said Sauber Group’s CEO Fred Vasseur.

“Together we share a drive for sustainability, innovation and teamwork – as well as an agile and efficient engineering approach geared towards high-quality products. I’m excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring to life.“

“Formula One is often described as a high-speed laboratory,” said Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN‘s Technical Director Jan Monchaux. “The partnership with Accelleron will allow both of our skilled teams to work together to improve the flow of innovation from the racetrack into the real world. This is an exciting development and one that has the power to make a difference across multiple touchpoints.“

“I am delighted that Accelleron is partnering with Sauber Technologies and making this exciting move into Formula One with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN,” said Accelleron’s CEO Oliver Riemenschneider.

“Through this collaboration, we are bringing together two icons of Swiss technology and innovation. This is a collaboration that will focus on the exchange of intelligence, experience and insight to enable the transfer of progress and innovation from one high-performance sector to another.“